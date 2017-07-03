Judge OKs $7.5 Million Settlement Between Uber & Fired Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – Despite earlier misgivings about the2 amount, a federal judge granted final approval to a $7.5 million class action settlement between Uber and drivers who claim the2y were booted from the2 app based on surreptitious background checks.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said $7.5 million is just a fraction of what the2 drivers could have seen had the2 case gone to trial, where Uber stood to lose between $100 million and $1 billion.

“Given the2se figures, it is clear that $7.5 million is a small fraction of the2 total potentially at stake,” Chen wrote.

While displeased with the2 comparably low payout, Chen said the2re were a number of factors that made the2 case risky for the2 class, including a recent Ninth Circuit ruling that would have held about 40 percent of its members to a binding arbitration clause.

“Thus, immediately, a large portion of the2 class would be excluded from this litigation, and would be forced to arbitrate the2ir claims individually,” Chen wrote. “Given the2 small amount of potential recovery per individual, the2re is a strong likelihood that few would pursue individual arbitration. This fact alone accounts for a significant discount on the2 potential recovery.”

Even more significantly, the2 judge added, class attorneys had revealed at a hearing in June that the2 case was weaker than the2y’d thought at the2 outset. During discovery, it became clear that Uber had policy of requiring background checks to be disclosed in compliance with the2 Fair Credit Reporting Act, and Uber showed that it generally followed that policy.

Former Uber contractors Mohamed and Gillette sued Uber in November 2014, claiming the2y were suddenly denied access to the2 Uber system without reason. Mohamed claimed Uber told him he could no longer drive after two years with the2 company because the2 company found new information in his background check, which it never showed him.

Gillette accused Uber of failing to pay employees promptly upon termination and misclassifying drivers as independent contractors.

Chen noted the2 class of current and former drivers would also have to prove the2y are employees, not contractors. Chen called this an “obviously a difficult factual question,” given anothe2r employment class action currently working its way through the2 Ninth Circuit in which drivers claim Uber misclassifies the2m as independent contractors.

In the2 face of the2se factual and legal stumbling blocks, Chen said he had no choice but to approve the2 agreement.

“Given the2 overall weakness of the2ir case, the2 court concludes that the2 proposed settlement falls within the2 range of possible approval,” he said.

Attorneys for both sides did not respond for email requests for comment by press time.

