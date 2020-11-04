Judge Livid His Order on Mail Ballots Went Ignored

Election worker Kristen Mun empties ballots from a ballot box at the Multnomah County Elections Division on Tuesday in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A federal judge railed at the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday for ignoring an order to sweep postal facilities for mail-in ballots the previous afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said that someone at the agency would have to pay for its admitted noncompliance.

“I’m not pleased about this eleventh hour development last night,” the judge said at a noon videoconference hearing, suggesting that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy himself would eventually be called to appear before the federal court in Washington.

“I would like you to explain just what the heck happened yesterday,” he told the Justice Department.

Polls had been on the cusp of closing Tuesday evening when the government said it would be “impractical” for postal inspectors to “personally scour” facilities in a dozen USPS districts that had registered low processing scores for ballots delivered in the days leading up to Nov. 3.

To “ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery,” Sullivan had ordered sweeps of the sites Tuesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Rather than follow that order, however, the government said it would continue its daily review of the sites from 4 to 8 p.m. It said the personnel needed to carry out Sullivan’s ordered sweeps in battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania would not be physically on site in the early to midafternoon.

“There wasn’t enough time,” Justice Department attorney Joseph Borson said Wednesday.

Noting that he would have been “very sensitive” to any complaint, Sullivan questioned why the government had not notified him immediately when it realized complying with the order would be impossible.

“It just leaves a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, for the clock to run out, game’s over,” the judge said.

Justice Department attorney Borson, whom Sullivan said had been a “straight shooter” through the entire litigation, admitted the government was in the wrong.

“I agree that we absolutely should have informed you earlier,” he said.

Sullivan has ordered the government to produce a witness from the Postal Service to testify on the failure to carry out the sweeps, and on 300,000 ballots that cannot currently be tracked — having been scanned entering postal facilities but not scanned out en route to their final destination.

The postal service claims the data reflecting the missing ballots is not an indicator of poor delivery performance. The Justice Department has repeatedly stressed that the outbound scan never happened because postal workers had been removing ballots from the mail stream, at times manually postmarking them, to ensure timely processing before Election Day.

In daily hearings and court filings, the government has said the decision came down to either digitally tracking the ballots or ensuring timely delivery — and it chose the latter.

The NAACP and advocacy group Vote Forward, both suing the USPS over policies they said would delay election-mail delivery, objected to what they called the “evolving nature” of the government’s explanations for how it is tracking ballots.

“The government simply defied an order of the court,” NAACP attorney Samuel Spital said.

Shankar Duraiswamy, a lawyer for Vote Forward, said the parties demand an explanation of the checks postal personnel did carry out Tuesday.

“We need to understand what’s happening in these facilities,” he said.

Sullivan plans to reconvene Wednesday’s hearing at 1:30 p.m. to hear testimony from Kevin Bray, a Postal Service official tasked with overseeing election mail delivery operations.

This story is developing …