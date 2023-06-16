Judge kills many claims against Google for ending free Workspace service, ahead of trial

The federal court tossed many claims from a class of consumers who say they were promised free use of Google’s Workspace tools for life.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) — A judge tossed many claims against Google, claiming it broke a promise to early users of its Workspace app by requiring them to pay for the once-free service, ahead of a class action jury trial looming in 2025.

A class of consumers say they were promised free use of Google’s Workspace tools for life, and started getting charged for them in 2022. But because they continued to make voluntary payments to Google, the judge only kept some of their claims alive.

In April, Google’s lawyers told U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman that the company gave legacy users months of prior notice before ending the free program and offered a discount for paid subscriptions to Workspace, which plaintiffs accepted.

Google argues the plaintiffs have an “absurd theory” that the company had to provide free services for life, and they fail to identify any marketing statement or contract term showing such a promise. The company also says the plaintiffs signed agreements that include giving Google the right to terminate those agreements or stop offering the service “at any time, for any reason.”

But the plaintiffs’ attorney said Google did not terminate the service as it claimed; it only required that it be paid for — an assessment the judge said she agreed with.

In a 27-page order filed Thursday, Labson Freeman dismissed the bulk of the claims facing Google. She found that the company prevailed on its argument that plaintiffs made voluntary payments for their service with full knowledge of their service agreements.

However, the judge said that plaintiffs have plausibly pleaded that Google charged them without invoking a termination provision, saying there is a reasonable inference that Google did not terminate agreements for free service signed in 2009 and 2012. She denied Google’s motion to dismiss plaintiffs’ breach of contract claim on the ground that its conduct was permitted by the agreements.

She also denied dismissing the same claim on the ground that plaintiffs entered into a new agreement with Google, because Google did not establish whether plaintiffs transitioned to a new subscription.

Labson Freeman also said that neither plaintiffs’ breach of contract claim is to be dismissed on the basis of failure to prove entitlement to relief, and that she cannot say by law that plaintiffs have failed to plead adequate consideration to support their requests for specific performance..

However, she said that the plaintiffs did not properly plead their claim for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, which under California law is part of every contract. She said that Google’s 2009 and 2012 agreements give the company discretion to terminate them, or a service, at any time.

“California courts have consistently held that where a contract expressly grants such unfettered discretion to one party, the party’s exercise of that discretion cannot amount to a breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing,” Labson Freeman said.

However, the judge said that plaintiffs’ unjust enrichment claim was not improperly pleaded as a standalone claim. She agreed with plaintiffs that they can plead an unjust enrichment claim, but decided to dismiss the claim anyway because they did not provide more supporting evidence or show that they lack an adequate remedy at law.

“The court cautions that pleading a quasi contract for a free service forever may be a futile exercise,” the judge added.

As to the claim that Google violated California’s Unfair Competition Law -- which prohibits any “unlawful, unfair or fraudulent business act or practice” — she said plaintiffs did not prove why the damages sought are an inadequate remedy. She also dismissed the claim requesting injunctive relief, saying plaintiffs lacked evidence that a legal remedy would be inadequate to compensate them for their lack of access to a free service.

However, Labson Freeman also said the plaintiffs plausibly claimed that Google’s conduct violated the unfair prong of unfair competition law, by convincing them to subscribe to the service by promising free access and reneging on that promise after enjoying the benefits of beta testing.

The only dismissed claim which cannot be amended is the claim for breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The plaintiffs can submit an amended complaint addressing all of the other dismissed claims.

Attorneys for both parties did not respond to requests for comment before press time. The case is still scheduled to head to a jury trial in November 2025.