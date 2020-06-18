Judge Imposes Maximum Penalty on PG&E for 2018 Camp Fire

This Nov. 15, 2018, aerial file photo shows the remains of residences leveled by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

CHICO, Calif. (CN) – Acknowledging a $3.5 million fine for 84 deaths is woefully inadequate, a Butte County judge on Thursday nevertheless imposed the harshest penalty allowed under law against Pacific Gas and Electric for causing the most destructive wildfire in California history, the 2018 Camp Fire.

“If these crimes were attributed to an actual human person rather than a corporation, the applicable sentence would be 90 years to be served in state prison,” Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems said.

The sentence was handed down after a full day of heart wrenching testimony, in which family members described recurring nightmares of imagining their loved ones being burned alive in a raging fire sparked by equipment that PG&E failed to adequately inspect or maintain.

The judge explained that his sentencing options are limited because corporations cannot be sent to prison. Deems endorsed the views expressed by U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is overseeing PG&E’s criminal probation for crimes related to the fatal 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion. During a May 28 probation hearing, Alsup said, “If ever there was a corporation that deserved to go to prison, it’s PG&E.”

Lacking the power to send the 23,000-employee company to state prison, Deems said a maximum $3.5 million fine was his only option. He also required PG&E to reimburse the Butte County District Attorney’s Office $500,000 in investigation costs and to pay up to $15 million over five years to restore the Miocene Canal, which was damaged by the fire.

PG&E consented to those terms in March when it agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of recklessly starting the Camp Fire.

This is a developing story.