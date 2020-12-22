Judge Hears Bid by Red States to Dismantle DACA

People rally outside the Supreme Court over President Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(CN) — Texas and eight other Republican-controlled states urged a federal judge Tuesday to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, sticking to their claims the Obama administration overstepped its authority in creating the program.

Started in 2012 through a memo from then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, DACA allows certain immigrants brought to the country illegally as children to qualify for protection from deportation and allows them to get federal work permits and driver’s licenses that can be renewed every two years.

Texas sued the government over DACA in May 2018. The Trump administration has sided with the Lone Star State, agreeing that the program is illegal.

Represented by the Mexican American League Defense and Education Fund, 22 DACA recipients intervened to defend the program, as did the state of New Jersey.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush appointee, kicked off Tuesday’s hearing on dueling summary judgment motions with a cautionary note on language used in the litigation.

“As everyone here I think knows, to qualify for DACA you have to be in the country illegally,” Hanen said. “I don’t want anybody to walk away from this hearing thinking lawyers from Texas, or lawyers for the government, or lawyers for the DACA recipients, or the lawyers for New Jersey, are speaking in pejoratives if they use the term illegal alien or illegal immigrant.”

