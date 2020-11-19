Judge Halts Trump Administration’s Eighth Federal Execution

The federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A federal judge in Washington pushed pause on the Justice Department’s plan to execute a Black federal inmate on Thursday evening, after the D.C. Circuit ruled the government’s lethal injection protocol violates federal law.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan wrote the public should have confidence that death sentences are being carried out humanely.

“The court is deeply concerned that the government intends to proceed with a method of execution that this court and the Court of Appeals have found violates federal law,” her 10-page opinion states.

The ruling comes one day after the D.C. Circuit in a divided opinion said the Trump administration violated federal law by executing seven inmates this year using the drug pentobarbital without a prescription, but the appeals panel opted not to stay Orlando Hall’s execution.

Hall, 49, was sentenced to death by an all-white jury for his role in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Arkansas in 1994.

Chutkan wrote her last-minute stay of the execution will hold until she can further consider her prior decision that federal inmates had failed to prove the need for injunctive relief based on the government’s violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, or the FDCA.

The Justice Department filed a swift appeal within an hour of Thursday’s ruling being passed down. The Supreme Court is likely to decide Hall’s fate before the week is out.

An Obama appointee, the judge had previously declined to issue a stay, saying a ruling from the high court earlier this year prevented her from blocking upcoming executions based on claims that inmates were likely to “suffer excruciating pain.”

Amy Lentz, an attorney for Hall, said the government has pressed ahead with executions even after Chutkan found them to be in violation of the FDCA months prior.

“It would be unconscionable for the government to proceed with any executions until the court has had a full and fair opportunity to address this issue,” Lentz said in a statement.

Thursday’s opinion marks a new turn in the case Chutkan has overseen for months in which the conservative justices overturned several of her injunctions.

“The Court of Appeals’ decision has fundamentally changed the law upon which this court relied in making its factual finding. Thus, the court is not foreclosed from reconsidering whether to grant a permanent injunction, especially after finding that plaintiff has a substantial possibility of success on the merits,” she wrote.

Attorneys for death row inmates have fought an ongoing battle since summer to block a lineup of executions, after a 17-year hiatus on the death penalty at the federal level.

They argue the lethal-injection protocol unveiled last year by Attorney General William Barr triggers a condition that mirrors drowning while inmates are still sensate.

“New evidence presented after each execution appears to chip away,” Chuktan wrote, at the government’s claim that even if pentobarbital causes so-called flash pulmonary edema, it happens after an inmate has lost consciousness.

That gradual erosion of the Trump administration’s defense — combined with the D.C. Circuit ruling the day before — undermined her prior decision to deny the stay based on the fact that “reasonable minds could differ” on when flash pulmonary edema sets in, the judge added.

Her ruling came just hours after another judge in the Washington court where Chutkan presides issued a decision to grant the only woman on federal death row more time to file a clemency appeal after her attorneys contracted Covid-19.

The Justice Department planned to execute Lisa Montgomery, 52, on Dec. 8 but now must wait until after the end of the year.

The government also scheduled Brandon Bernard for execution next month, the third federal death sentence President Donald Trump plans to carry out during the lame-duck period. Bernard’s attorneys have requested the Supreme Court issue a stay after the appeals court decision on Wednesday.

If he is executed, Hall will become the second Black inmate to die by lethal injection in a string of executions in 2020 that surpasses the total federal death penalties carried out since 1956.