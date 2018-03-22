Judge Grants Mueller More Time to Respond to Manafort

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal judge agreed Thursday to allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller extra time to respond to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s motion to dismiss several counts brought against him.

Mueller requested the extension on Wednesday, asking U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to give him until April 2 to address Manafort’s attempt to remove him from the investigation.

According to the minute order, the government will also receive an extension through April 4 to respond to Manafort’s motion to dismiss counts involving false statements he allegedly made on a FARA form and false statements made about his consulting company, DMI.

Manafort is alleged to have supplied the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine with a list of U.S. based consultants but failed to mention this to authorities during the investigation.

Mueller also requested until April 9 to address Manafort’s motion to dismiss a money laundering conspiracy count and an associated forfeiture count but Jackson decided against it, setting the deadline for all motions to April 4.

“Given the schedule for trial and other pretrial proceedings, the Court will not grant any further extensions of the briefing schedule for defendant’s motion to dismiss, nor will it extend the date of the hearing for these motions,” the minute order states.

