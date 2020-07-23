Judge Frees Michael Cohen, Saying Remand to Prison Was Retaliatory

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment on May 21 to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Cohen has been serving a federal prison sentence at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MANHATTAN (CN) — Re-releasing the president’s convicted former attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday that the government ended Michael Cohen’s brief stint of home confinement and put him back in prison to punish him for writing a book.

“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory and its retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and to discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and with others,” U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said during a teleconference Thursday morning.

Cohen secured an emergency temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction, ordering the government to immediately release him and be allowed to resume his home confinement.

“How can I take any other inference other than it was retaliatory,” Hellerstein mused, summarizing the terms of the government’s home-confinement agreement as telling Cohen: “You toe the line about giving up your First Amendment rights or we’ll send you to jail.”

“I’ve never seen such a clause in 21 years of being a judge,” the Clinton appointee added.

Hellerstein ordered Cohen to be released back to home confinement by 2 p.m. Friday, holding him at the Otisville correctional facility for one day longer to undergo a coronavirus test.

Cohen, who was initially released to home confinement in May, claimed Monday in a habeas corpus lawsuit that his transfer back to prison was punishment for writing — and intending to publish — “a tell-all book about his experience with Mr. Trump”.

“Michael Cohen is currently imprisoned in solitary confinement because he is drafting a book manuscript that is critical of the president of the United States — and because he recently made public that he intends to publish this book shortly before the upcoming election,” his attorneys wrote in the emergency motion Monday.

Attorney General William Barr and other justice officials are named as defendants.

Represented by Danya Perry, co-founder of Perry Guha and former senior trial counsel and deputy chief of the criminal division at the Southern District of New York, Cohen says his memoir will not only be critical of the president but also contain detailed depictions of Trump’s behavior behind closed doors.

Anecdotes of the Trump using anti-Semitic and racist remarks against prominent leaders, such as Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, are among the bombshells, according to the complaint.

Sentenced to three years in prison for tax fraud, lying to Congress and violating campaign-finance law, Cohen says home confinement is critical for him during the coronavirus pandemic given his medical history of severe hypertension.

In order to offer such release, however, the government tried to make Cohen sign an agreement that would relinquish his First Amendment right to speak through any media format, including books.

Cohen insists he never actually objected to these restrictions but instead asked for clarification on some of the finer points on what he could or could not do. Cohen alleges that rather than offer clarity, he was instead cuffed and remanded back to prison where he is currently in solitary confinement.

Cohen claims in his suit that these restrictions would not only prevent him from continuing to work on his book — which he began to work on after being sent to prison — but were also put in place to silence him during an election year. He also alleges that this is not the first time that he was pressured to be quiet regarding his book.

The government denied Cohen’s claims in a Wednesday opposition where Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Rovner asserted that the decision to remand Cohen back to prison was instigated by the probation officers who observed his behavior at the July 9 meeting. Rovner also said the a BOP employee who ultimately made the decision knew that Cohen was a high-profile inmate but was unaware that he was writing a book.

According to the government, the probation officer claims that Cohen said he was going to write the book “no matter what happens,” and told the officer to say hello to “Mr. Barr.”

The government asserts that, pursuant to BOP’s policy, Cohen is free to work on his book while incarcerated.

Judge Hellerstein will issue a written decision further explaining his decision.