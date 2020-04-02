Judge Extends Absentee Voting in Wisconsin But Won’t Delay Primary

Paid volunteers help sort absentee ballots to be opened on election day in Brookfield, Wis., on Tuesday. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (CN) – A Wisconsin federal judge on Thursday extended absentee voting deadlines for the state’s primary next Tuesday but found federal courts lack the power to delay the election altogether, despite making it clear he believed it should have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge William Conley’s consequential 53-page decision extends the deadlines for clerks to count and voters to request absentee ballots, in addition to barring enforcement of a rule that would discard absentee ballots without witness signatures, provided that the ballot includes written affirmation of the voter’s inability to get a witness due to the outbreak and is otherwise valid.

The deadline for receipt of absentee ballots is extended to 4 p.m. on April 13 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is extended until 5 p.m. on Friday under Conley’s order.

Developing story…