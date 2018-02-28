Judge Dismisses DUI Charge Against S.C. Politico

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) – A magistrate judge on Wednesday dismissed DUI charges against a prominent state senator holding that his due process were violated during his arrest.

State Senator Paul Campbell, who is also chief executive officer of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, was to go on trial Thursday on charges that he’d been drinking on Nov. 4, 2017, before climbing behind the wheel eventually rear-ending another driver’s vehicle on a local interstate.

In addition to being charged with driving under the influence, the 71-year-old Republican was also charged with giving false information to police.

On Wednesday morning, Campbell’s attorney, Andy Savage, appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing and argued that the DUI charge should be dropped because his client had been denied a blood test by the state trooper who responded to the auto accident call.

Savage successfully argued the absence of the test results would compromise Campbell’s defense.

In dismissing the case, Magistrate Elbert Duffie III also found the Campbell had not been given an opportunity to obtain exculpatory evidence from the prosecution.

Campbell settled a civil case with the other driver earlier this year.

Like this: Like Loading...