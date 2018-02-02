Judge Dismisses California Groups Demand for 1,200 More Lawmakers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – A federal judge threw out a California coalition’s lawsuit Thursday that sought to add thousands of seats to the state’s legislature.

The lawsuit, brought forward by a mix of secessionists from the rural northern part of California seeking ultimately to create a new state called Citizens for Fair Representation, claimed that residents were underrepresented due to a hard cap placed on the number of state senators and representatives.

“This neglect of ‘We the People’ as the organic basis for this Nation’s self-governance stems from the cap the California government placed on the number of Senators (limited to 40) and Assembly Members (limited to 80) in 1862, when the population of the State was less 420,000 people,” the lawsuit said.

U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller dismissed their complaint, which named California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla as defendant, with leave to amend. Mueller said in her ruling that the complaint is “fraught with non-justiciable political questions.” She noted that the group’s lawsuit asks the federal court to alter the state’s constitution, something beyond its jurisdiction.

“Doing so would run afoul of the Supreme Court’s wisdom articulated in Baker,” Mueller said in reference to Baker v. Carr, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that allowed federal courts to decide redistricting cases. “It would require the court to legislate, a task committed to the legislative branch; it would require the court to make policy determinations beyond the realm of judicial reasoning; and it would require the court to fashion a remedy without judicially discoverable and manageable standards to do so.”

The plaintiffs previously stated that they wanted to reach a goal of one legislator for every 30,000. Such a plan would have added over 1,200 seats to state legislature. Currently, California’s senators represent more than 930,000 residents each and assembly members represent more than 465,000. Both numbers are the highest of any state.

A call to Gary Zerman, the plaintiffs’ attorney, for comment was made after business hours and not immediately returned.

