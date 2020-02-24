Judge Denies Roger Stone’s Motion to Kick Her Off the Case

(CN) – The federal judge in Roger Stone’s criminal trial quickly denied the president’s long-time ally his motion to remove her from the case due to his claim that she was biased in saying the jurors who found him guilty served with integrity.

Stone, in his latest attempt to stay out of prison, filed the motion on Friday evening, just one day after U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced the political strategist to 40 months in prison.

His lawyers argued that her comments on the jury showed that she is unable to fairly rule on his motion for a new trial based on Stone’s belief of a juror’s impartiality.

In Jackson’s six-page order released Sunday, the judge refuted those arguments.

“The Court’s very general comment that ‘jurors’ served with integrity — three words on the 88th page of the 96-page transcript of a two-and-a-half-hour hearing — did not purport to, and did not address the motion,” Jackson wrote.

“There is no rule and no case law that would justify the recusal of a judge for bias simply because he or she says something about an issue on the docket, on the record, at some point before a reply has been filed, or before a hearing — which may or may not be required in the Court’s discretion — has concluded,” she wrote.

She added, “If parties could move to disqualify every judge who furrows his brow at one side or the other before ruling, the entire court system would come to a standstill.”

Stone was convicted last fall on several counts of lying to Congress and one count of witness intimidation. He refused to testify about his attempts to contact Julian Assange of Wikileaks.

President Donald Trump is largely expected to pardon Stone, but it’s unclear when he will do so. In a statement made last week, Trump said he wants the court process to play out before he issues a pardon.

“I’m not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon a president of the United States, I want the process play out, I think that’s the best thing to do,” Trump said. “Because I’d love to see Roger exonerated and I’d love to see it happen because I personally think he was treated very unfairly.”

Judge Jackson had harsh words for Stone, calling the motion an attempt to gain media attention.

“At bottom, given the absence of any factual or legal support for the motion for disqualification, the pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the Court’s docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words “judge” and “biased” in it.”

Stone was convicted last fall on several counts of lying to Congress and one count of witness intimidation. He refused to testify about his attempts to contact Julian Assange of Wikileaks.