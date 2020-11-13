Judge Denies Bond to Father and Son Charged in Arbery Killing

A mural of Ahmaud Arbery is seen in Brunswick, Ga., in May (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

ATLANTA (CN) — A Georgia judge on Friday denied bond to two white men accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in February.

At the close of a two-day hearing, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley rejected motions for bond filed by Travis McMichael and his father, retired police detective Gregory McMichael.

The McMichaels and another man, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with malice and felony murder for the Feb. 23 shooting death of 25-year-old Arbery.

This is a developing story…