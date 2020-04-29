Judge Demands Insight to Massive Redactions in Global Entry Case

A lone traveller is silhouetted while heading to an escalator on the way to the ticketing counters at Denver International Airport on April 9 in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(CN) — Critical of a 64-page record that the Trump administration provided, a federal judge suggested Wednesday the possibility of a coverup on why New Yorkers have been shut out of the Global Entry program.

“The meager size of the administrative record raises the real possibility that defendants withheld documents that would be critical to plaintiffs’ case,” U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman wrote, refusing to let the Department of Homeland Security withhold a log that specifies how many and what type of documents it is attempting to keep under wraps.

New York is seeking access to the documents as part of a lawsuit it filed earlier this year over the recent exclusion of its residents from the federal government’s Trusted Traveler Program, which lets participants otherwise breeze through lines for security screenings at airports.

Joined in the case by a class of Empire State residents, New York Attorney General Letitia James has called the move an arbitrary attempt at revenge over immigration policy disagreements.

“New Yorkers will not be targeted or bullied by an authoritarian thug,” James wrote in a fiery statement on Feb. 6, the day after Trump’s impeachment trial ended.

Days later, Governor Andrew Cuomo invoked imagery from Trump’s Ukraine scandal to describe the Global Entry slight: “It’s an abuse of power,” he railed at a Feb. 10 press conference, after news of the lawsuit broke. “It’s extortion.”

Even as the governor tries to ease relations with Trump to obtain federal assistance for vital coronavirus aid, those tensions still bubble under the surface as Homeland Security tries to hide records related to the case.

Moments after Judge Furman’s ruling, Attorney General James filed a 2-page letter stating that the agency wants to redact the names of the decision-makers.

“The public has a clear interest in knowing the identity of individuals involved in the decision to exclude New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Programs,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Colangelo wrote in the letter. “Names are not traditionally considered private.”

The prosecutor emphasized that the identities that Homeland Security wants to withhold are not low-level figures.

“To the contrary, all but one of the individuals whose names are redacted appear to be attorneys in the Office of Chief Counsel, not field operations staff; the one non-attorney appears to have been previously identified in a publicly-available Freedom of Information Act production available on defendants’ website,” the letter continues.

If history is any judge, the Trump administration may have a tough fight ahead in Furman’s court. Furman presided over the lawsuits opposing the Department of Commerce’s since-abandoned proposal to add an immigration question to the 2020 census, a query that critics saw as a backhanded attempt to reduce federal funding and political representation in states where these immigrants live.