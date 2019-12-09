Judge Blocks Trump Rule on Citizenship Fee Waivers

SAN FRANCISO (CN) – A federal judge said Monday she will issue a nationwide injunction to block a Trump administration rule that makes it harder for immigrants to qualify for waivers of the citizenship application fee.

Following a nearly 3 1/2-hour hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney found the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) violated the law by failing to provide notice and an opportunity for public comment before finalizing the rule, which took effect Dec. 2.

Under prior USCIS policies, legal permanent residents could qualify for a waiver of the $725 application fee by proving they receive a “means-tested benefit” such as food stamps or Medicaid. The new rule, proposed in September 2018 and finalized on Oct. 25, requires applicants submit documentation showing their household income is within 150% of the federal poverty line or proving a financial hardship such as job loss or high medical bills.

Opponents say the rule will result in fewer immigrants applying for naturalization and becoming citizens, which will also harm the financial security and missions of organizations that serve them.

The city of Seattle and five organizations that help immigrants sued the Trump administration on Oct. 29, arguing the rule would force them to divert scarce resources, cause them to serve fewer clients and lose grant funding, and frustrate their missions to support those seeking U.S. citizenship.

Chesney rejected the Justice Department’s argument that such harms were “speculative” and based on the potential acts of third parties, such as institutions that fund the organizations or immigrants that may choose not to apply for citizenship because of the fees.

“They are showing how they are going to have to really cut back on who they are serving,” Chesney said.

This is a developing story.