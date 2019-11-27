Judge Blocks Trump Requirement of Health Care for Would-Be Immigrants

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) – President Donald Trump’s attempt to bar immigrants without health insurance from entering the United States won’t take effect yet, after a federal judge issued a nationwide preliminary injunction on Tuesday.

Trump issued a presidential proclamation Oct. 4 telling government officials not to OK immigrant visas unless the applicants had approved health insurance or the money to cover doctor bills out of pocket. He claimed the plan would prevent the government from covering the “burden” of immigrant health care.

But seven people who have or plan to sponsor family members to move to the United States sued, claiming the proclamation was a “plainly illegal” effort that seeks to impose “a draconian effect on the immigration system through presidential fiat.”

They sought to prevent the proclamation from taking effect and on Tuesday they succeeded, at least initially. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon ruled the proclamation is inconsistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 and would result in family separations.

“In addition, and independently, the proclamation was not issued under any properly delegated authority,” Simon wrote. “It is, therefore, the duty of the court in this case to preliminarily enjoin enforcement of that proclamation.”

Immigration advocates applauded the ruling.

“The egregiousness of the proclamation demanded urgent action to save so many affected immigrants and their loved ones,” said Jesse Bless, director of federal litigation for the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “We are tremendously grateful that our efforts have stopped the President from harming so many immigrant families.”

This is a developing story.