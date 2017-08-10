Judge Barks at DMX Over Reported Bail Violation

MANHATTAN (CN) – Citing reports that accused tax evader DMX broke the terms of his $3 million bail, a federal judge ordered the Ruff Ryder rapper-actor to appear in court Friday.

A lifelong resident of Yonkers in Westchester County, New York, the 46-year-old rapper otherwise known as Earl Simmons has been awaiting trial on 14 counts of tax-related crimes since pleading not guilty on July 14.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Peck, who presided over the speedy arraignment, had noted at the time that he “can’t say they’re not big crimes.”

The Aug. 9 order scheduling an 11 a.m. bail hearing Friday for the rapper meanwhile was signed by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff.

“The court received a report from pretrial services indicating that the defendant may have violated the terms of his pretrial release in numerous respects,” it says.

Conditions of DMX’s release included travel restricted to the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, with allowances for contractually obligated performances to be determined with pretrial services and Judge Rakoff.

The bail conditions also included strict drug testing and a firearm prohibition.

DMX is being represented in the matter by Murray Richman. Dubbed “Don’t Worry Murray,” the Bronx-based defense attorney’s clients have included entertainers like Jay-Z, Ja Rule, Funk Master Flex and D.L. Hughley, alongside top captains of New York City’s organized crime families.

The tax charges against DMX carry a possible prison term of 44 years.

One day after his release, DMX performed a headlining set at the Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival, held in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

“I’ll be the first one to tell you,” DMX had said during his set, “I ain’t a motherfucking role model,. I’m not a role model, right? But you can count on me for the truth. I put my life on that.”

Though attorney Richman has not returned a request for comment, he told the New York Post that the rapper went to St. Louis a couple of weekends ago without permission from the court’s probation officers.

