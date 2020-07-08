Judge Balks at $10B Roundup Cancer Suit Settlement Deal

Dewayne Johnson claims Monsanto has known for decades that Roundup is carcinogenic but didn’t disclose it for fear of disrupting its multi-billion dollar global business.

(CN) — Chemical giant Bayer said it will reconsider plans to resolve future litigation related to the toxicity of the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup, after a federal judge expressed concerns about the “propriety and fairness” of the proposed $10 billion settlement.

U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria issued an order Monday that documented his concerns with the proposed settlement between Bayer, which now owns Roundup manufacturer Monsanto, and individual users of Roundup.

“The court is skeptical of the propriety and fairness of the proposed settlement,” Chhabria said in Monday’s order.

On Wednesday, Bayer said it would revisit its plan to settle with a large class of Roundup users concerned the product may have caused their non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Bayer remains strongly committed to a resolution that simultaneously addresses both the current litigation on reasonable terms and a viable solution to manage and resolve potential future litigation,” the company said.

