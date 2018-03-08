Judge Allows Gates to See Sealed Hearing Transcripts

(CN) – A federal judge in Washington has granted a former Trump campaign aide’s request to review sealed transcripts of two hearings, held in January and February, related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Richard Gates had been charged along with former Trump Chairman Paul Manafort on charges of conspiracy, money laundering, being an unregistered foreign agent and failure to pay taxes on millions earned as a lobbyist for the former Ukrainian government.

Gates pleaded guilty to the lesser charges to a single count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of lying to FBI agents.

U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson Berman granted Gates’ request by Richard Gates after receiving no objection from the Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The judge’s order exempts from Gates’ review only those portions of the hearings that related only to Manafort.

