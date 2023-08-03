Judge advances excessive force claims over San Jose police response to George Floyd protests

A federal judge did halt claims by protesters who could not prove which officers had hit them with less-lethal force, and against San Jose Police Department brass.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge advanced large swaths of a lawsuit against San Jose police officers brought by protesters who say they were roughed up in response to their protests of racial injustice in the wake of the George Floyd murder in 2020.

The NAACP of San Jose/Silicon Valley, the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and 11 individuals sued the city of San Jose and 19 of its police officers and brass in federal court, with the individual plaintiffs claiming their First and Fourth Amendment rights were violated by police during protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

Plaintiff Michael Acosta claims he was shot in the eye by a less-lethal round by police during the protests, causing him to lose vision and resulting in the eventual removal of his eye.

Ruling on the defendants' summary judgment motion, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton on Thursday rejected their arguments that the officers use of force was done with the “intent to disperse'' rather than the “intent to restrain” and therefore didn't amount to a Fourth Amendment rights violation.

Citing the Ninth Circuit's holding in Nelson v. City of Davis, Hamilton found intent did not matter since the officers knowingly fired their weapons at plaintiffs and “terminated their freedom of movement.” As for their arguments that Acosta was not shot on purpose and causation could not be proven, Hamilton wrote “the intentionality requirement is satisfied when the ‘termination of freedom of movement occurs through means intentionally applied.’"

Because police officers had intentionally shot projectiles into the crowd and struck Acosta, they can not argue that Acosta had been struck by accident, Hamilton wrote.

She also denied qualified immunity to officer Jaren Yuen, who likely fired the less-lethal round that struck Acosta.

"The court concludes that, at the time of the events giving rise to this case, it was clearly established by the Ninth Circuit in Nelson that an officer could not constitutionally shoot a projectile that risked causing serious harm in the direction of nonthreatening individuals who had committed, at most, minor misdemeanors, and thus, defendants’ motion for summary judgment based on qualified immunity for Yuen as to his alleged shooting of Acosta must be denied," she wrote.

The San Jose National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center also asserted claims against the city but they were tossed due to lack of standing.

Acosta’s Fourth Amendment claims will proceed to a jury.

Hamilton also denied summary judgment on the claims of several other protesters.

Megan Swift claims she was clubbed 17 times at the protest by SJPD Officers Michael Curry and Victor Ayala.

“Viewing the evidence in a light most favorable to the non-moving party, the court concludes that there remains a triable issue of fact as to the reasonableness of the force used against Swift by Curry and Ayala, and that qualified immunity does not shield the defendants from liability,” Hamilton wrote.

Peter Allen claims he was shoved to the ground during the protest on May 29 and “repeatedly shot with impact munitions.”

Allen only identified Officer Yuen as using force, claiming Yuen shoved him to the ground while holding his baton with both hands. Hamilton found, as she had with Swift, that questions remained about the reasonableness of the use of force and that qualified immunity did not shield Yuen from liability.

But Hamilton granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants in the case of four other protesters, and rejected the supervisor liability claims against San Jose Police Department brass. She ruled the officials were not involved in the planning or tactics used at the protest, and that plaintiffs did not prove otherwise.

Still, Hamilton ruled that Acosta and others had raised “a triable issue as to whether the city of San Jose’s policy or custom” of using projectile impact weapons is unconstitutional.

And First Amendment claims by Acosta, Allen, Swift, and two others will proceed, but only "to the specific officers alleged to have actually applied the force,” Hamilton wrote.