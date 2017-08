LAS VEGAS — A man claims in court that pro-football washout Johnny Manziel, aka “Mr. Football,” assaulted him on May 21, 2016, at the Jewel Nightclub, after telling him, “Fuck you and your guests, faggot, don’t you know who the fuck I am?”

Neither the nightclub nor the Aria casino that houses it are parties to the complaint.

