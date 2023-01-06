Friday, January 6, 2023 | Back issues
Jewelry deal

MIAMI — A high-end jewelry dealer is suing former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Miami federal court for refusing to pay for 27 pieces of jewelry at wholesale price.

