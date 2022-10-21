Jesus impersonator

Friday, October 21, 2022 | Back issues
PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge dismissed claims against Philadelphia police brought by a man known as “Philly Jesus” stemming from his arrest at the city’s 2019 Christmas Village for impersonating the son of God, finding it was not clearly established law at the time that the First Amendment protects speech even when there is probable cause for a disorderly conduct arrest.

