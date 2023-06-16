Friday, June 16, 2023
Jayland Walker shooting

AKRON, Ohio — The estate of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man who was shot over 90 times by Akron officers during a car and foot chase, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, mayor and police.

