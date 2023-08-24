Thursday, August 24, 2023
Jammal Trust Bank

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Second Circuit remanded a lawsuit brought by U.S. victims of terror attacks in Iraq against a Lebanese bank, Jammal Trust Bank, which has since been called a terrorist organization by the Treasury Department. The lower court should not have found the bank is not entitled to foreign sovereign immunity, because it may be immune if it is an instrumentality of a foreign sovereign.

August 24, 2023

