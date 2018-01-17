LOS ANGELES — Six alleged biological children of Soul Brother No. 1 James Brown and three grandchildren sued his estate, claiming they were cut out of royalties by his allegedly bigamous wife; click headline to see the parties in federal court.

Here are the parties: Deanna Brown-Thomas; Yamma Brown; Venisha Brown; Michael D. Brown; Nicole C. Brown; Jeanette Mitchell Bellinger; Sarah Latonya Fegan; Ciara Pettit; Cherquarius Williams

v.

Tommie Rae Hynie, aka Tommie Rae Brown; James Brown II; Russell L. Bauknight, as the personal representative of the Estate of James Brown and Trustee of the James Brown “I Feel Good” Trust; David C. Sojourner Jr., as the limited special administrator of the Estate of James Brown and limited special Trustee of the James Brown “I Feel Good” Trust; and Does.

Like this: Like Loading...