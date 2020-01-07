WASHINGTON – A federal court in Washington, D.C., ruled in favor of the CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies sued by the Committee to Protect Journalists and the Knight First Amendment Institute for records relating to the intelligence community’s “duty to warn” journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered and dismembered inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

The court ruled that the government “needs secrecy to discover what others do in secret,” and the requested records are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act’s disclosure requirements.