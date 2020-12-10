NEW YORK — A federal court in New York rejected the federal government’s attempt to not specifically identify the tape of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in a Vaughn index. President Donald Trump’s statement admitting that U.S. intelligence agencies had reviewed the tape and that the government is in possession of it, and another statement made by Vice President Mike Pence, preclude the government from claiming that identifying the tape would reveal “undisclosed classified information.”

