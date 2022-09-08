Thursday, September 8, 2022 | Back issues
Jail unreformed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge in New Mexico declared that Bernalillo County had not substantially complied with a class-action settlement over allegedly unconstitutional conditions at the county jail. The county must undergo another six months of self-monitoring and issue quarterly reports to the court.

/ September 8, 2022

Read the ruling here.

