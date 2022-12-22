Thursday, December 22, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Jail debit card scheme will not be arbitrated

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit found there was no valid contract between formerly jailed citizens and the debit card companies that issue preloaded cards to the former arrestees, then charge monthly fees and service charges for the cards that they never agreed to put money on. As a result, the companies’ attempt for arbitration is denied.

/ December 22, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...