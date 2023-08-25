Ivy League refund

Friday, August 25, 2023
NEW YORK – A federal judge preliminarily approved a $3 million settlement to resolve class action claims that Cornell University refused to fully refund its students their pro-rated room and board fees after they were forced to leave campus during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

/ August 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

