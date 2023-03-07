Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Ivy League athletes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An antitrust class action filed in Connecticut federal court accuses Harvard, Yale and other East Coast Ivy League institutions of engaging in a price-fixing scheme to prevent student-athletes from getting paid.

/ March 7, 2023

Click here to read the complaint.  

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...