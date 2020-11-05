Italy Seizes Cocaine Hidden in Cargo of Chilean Mussels

Image by donieve from Pixabay

ROME (AFP) — Italian police said Thursday they had seized over 2,000 pounds of pure cocaine that was hidden in a container of frozen mussels from Chile.

The drugs would have been worth about $219 million on the street after being cut several times, police said in a statement.

The 800 parcels of drugs packed within 37 bags hidden in the container of seafood were identified with the use of special scanners at the port of Gioia Tauro in the southernmost region of Italy.

The Calabrian port is one of the main entry points for drugs and other contraband into Italy and has been under special surveillance by authorities for years.

Calabria is the home of the ‘Ndrangheta, considered the most powerful Italian mafia today, whose activities include international drug trafficking, money laundering and extortion.

The ‘Ndrangheta has also managed to infiltrate public agencies involved in health care, transportation and other services.

