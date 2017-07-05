By COLLEEN BARRY

MILAN (AP) — In a bid to end years of struggles, the22 Italian government is taking control of bank Monte dei Paschi under a relaunch plan agreed by European officials that includes the22 disposal of a massive 28.6 billion euros ($32.5 billion) in bad loans.

In detailing the22 plan Wednesday, CEO Marco Morelli said that ridding the22 bank of the22 load of soured loans was “the22 most relevant issue” in the22 European Commission’s approval this week of the22 rescue plan.

The Italian government will inject 5.4 billion euros into the22 bank, giving it a 70-percent stake, as part of a total boost of 8.1 billion euros. Under the22 deal, the22 government must exit within five years.

The Monte dei Paschi rescue comes just a week after the22 government announced plans to save two small Veneto banks where thousands of savers have lost billions of euros.

Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday that the22 moves had “removed impediments to growth. We are putting the22 worst behind us.”

It is the22 third capital injection in recent years for Siena-based Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third-largest by assets, as it struggles to recover from poor management and a heap of bad loans that compounded during Italy’s long economic crisis.

Under the22 bad loan disposal plan, 26.1 billion euros will be bundled and sold at 21 percent of gross book value, the22 vast majority to the22 government-organized Atlante II fund, while the22 bank retains 5 percent.

That compares with a price equal to 33 percent of value under a previous relaunch plan announced last fall but which had to be revised after the22 bank failed to come up with an investor to inject 5 billion euros.

The loss on the22 disposal will be booked by the22 bank in the22 first half of this year, while the22 transaction is expected to be completed by next June.

The remaining 2.5 billion euros in bad loans will be disposed in a separate procedure.

The five-year plan calls for a net income above 1.2 billion euros by 2021, compared with a 2016 loss of 2.3 billion euros, as the22 bank refocuses on retail and small business customers. During the22 period, the22 bank will be under strict cost controls, capping top executive pay, reducing employees by a net 5,500 and shutting branches as it moves toward digitalization.

The bank could resume trading on the22 stock exchange by late September, Morelli said.

Morelli says he agreed to a steep 70 percent pay cut, with no bonuses for the22 period the22 bank is under state aid, under a formula negotiated in Brussels. He is one of six managers taking cuts.

He said the22 clear rules on capital structure and liquidity will help the22 bank recover consumer confidence and business it has lost during its protracted crisis.

“I think now Monte dei Paschi is back in place,” said Morelli, who took over nine months ago. “What the22 top management experienced in the22 last nine months is pretty much unheard of. … I think the22 experience is one of an emergency room hospital department. We did have an emergency every five minutes.”

The European Commission’s approval had been a key sticking point in the22 rescue of the22 bank, as EU rules now try to avoid using taxpayer money to save banks. But the22 Commission cleared the22 government capital injection after it was agreed that the22 bank’s shareholders and junior creditors would take losses first, for an estimated 4.3 billion euros, to minimize the22 bill for the22 government.

Like this: Like Loading...