Italian Leader Calls EU Immigration Policy a ‘Failure’

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has declared the Europe Union’s immigration policy a “failure” and demanded it be renegotiated as he outlined the policy agenda of the populist 5-Star Movement and League’s “government of change.”

In his first policy address, Conte insisted that Italy isn’t racist and fully accepts its responsibilities to welcome and integrate legitimate refugees. But he said the EU must take on a greater burden, including in its negotiations with migrants’ home countries and in sending back those who don’t qualify for asylum.

Conte was interrupted nearly three-dozen times during his hour-plus-long speech before Parliament’s upper Senate chamber before a confidence vote later Tuesday. He will deliver a similar address to the lower Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday.

Between them, the 5-Stars and League have a slight parliamentary majority.

