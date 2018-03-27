Ireland Expels Russian Diplomat, Joining 20 Other Nations

LONDON (AP) — Ireland said Tuesday it is expelling a Russian diplomat, joining more than 20 other nations in punishing Moscow for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the nerve-agent attack on Skripal and his daughter Yulia was a “shocking and abhorrent” use of chemical weapons. He said the Russian ambassador in Dublin has been informed that one diplomat from his embassy must leave Ireland.

Britain and Russia have expelled 23 of each other’s diplomats since the March 4 attack, which the U.K. blames on Moscow.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says 23 other countries have expelled more than 115 Russian diplomats, including 60 kicked out by the United States.

Russia denies responsibility and has vowed a “tough response” to the expulsions.

