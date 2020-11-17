Iraqi Military Reports Rocket Strike Near US Embassy

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters are seen outside the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, last year. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Shortly after the Pentagon announced a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq, the Iraqi military reported on Tuesday that four rockets struck near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Two Iraqi security officials told NBC News the rockets landed just 2,000 feet from the American embassy and were intercepted by a counter rocket, artillery and mortar air defense system installed by the United States this year.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. There have been at least two Iraqi security officials wounded, according to unnamed officials.

Neither the White House nor the Defense Department immediately responded to requests for comment late Tuesday afternoon.

Before the rockets were launched, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that the U.S. will draw down American troops in both Iraq and Afghanistan mere days before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller heaped effusive praise on President Donald Trump’s foreign policy before confirming the force reduction would go into effect Jan. 15, 2021.

U.S. troop levels in both Afghanistan and Iraq would be reduced to 2,500 service members in each country. There are currently 4,500 soldiers in Afghanistan and just over 3,000 in Iraq.

Though he did not take any questions from reporters during his briefing, Secretary Miller said the reduction was a decision made “based on the continuous engagement” of President Donald Trump with his national security cabinet over the last few months.

This story is developing…