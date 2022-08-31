Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | Back issues
Inventing Anna, defaming Rachel

WILMINGTON, Del. — Rachel Williams, the woman who helped organize the sting that took down social grifter Anna Sorokin, hit Netflix with a federal defamation complaint for portraying her as a villain in its "Inventing Anna" series.

/ August 31, 2022
Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her New York Supreme Court trial on April 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Read the complaint.

