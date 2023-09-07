Thursday, September 7, 2023
Interrogation ethics

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Court of Appeals revived three retired military psychologists’ defamation claims against the American Psychological Association and an attorney. The accused allegedly published a report stating the psychologists colluded with the Department of Defense to implement interrogation techniques unfettered by APA ethical guidelines.

Read the ruling here.

