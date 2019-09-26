Intelligence Chief Defends Shrouding Whistleblower Complaint

WASHINGTON (CN) – Under fire about his role in keeping secret a whistleblower complaint that has fueled an impeachment probe against President Donald Trump, the acting director of U.S. intelligence official told House lawmakers Wednesday that executive privilege concerns pushed him to seek the administration’s guidance.

Joseph Maguire emphasized repeatedly this morning in his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee that he took the steps he did because he believed the situation before him was unprecedented.

“I just thought it would be prudent,” said Maguire, who only assumed the intelligence post last month. “I had to be sure.”

Maguire appeared before the committee this morning shortly after its Democratic chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, released the whistleblower complaint that details a July phone call where Trump urged Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, his likely opponent in the 2020 election, and Biden’s son.

Federal law required Maguire to rush the complaint to Congressional intelligence committees within a week — per statutes outlined under the Whistleblower Protection Act — when he received it from Michael Akinson, the intelligence community inspector general.

Despite conceding today that he determined immediately that the complaint contained urgent and credible concerns, Maguire said he instead brought the whistleblower’s letter to the Department of Justice to assuage his concerns about executive privilege.

Ultimately the White House determined that privilege did not apply, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff skewered Maguire this morning about why he opened that door, calling the official’s conduct “chilling.”

“Why did you do that? Why would you take the complaint to the people who are the subject of it? Do you think it is appropriate to go to the department run by the person who is the subject of the complaint?” Schiff asked.

As for whether he has ever discussed the complaint with Trump directly, Maguire director hedged.

“I speak with him several times throughout the week,” the acting director said. “My conversations with the president are privileged, and it would be inappropriate for me to disclose them because it would destroy by relationship on any intelligence matters.”

Maguire also confirmed Thursday that he does not know the whistleblower’s identity.

This story is developing…