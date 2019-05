ARLINGTON, Va. — Restoring a 2019 Innovation Award for Osé, a women’s sex toy by the Lora DiCarlo company, the Consumer Technology Association apologized Wednesday for initially deeming the robotic massager ineligible.

Lora DiCarlo had accused the group of sexism, noting that just one year earlier at the Consumer Electronics Show, ”a literal sex doll for men was launched on the floor.”

