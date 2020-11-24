Inmate Welfare Checks
SAN FRANCISCO — Pelican Bay State Prison officials are entitled to immunity in a civil rights dispute arising over the implementation of round-the-clock welfare checks to prevent inmate suicides, a federal judge in California ruled. A prisoner claims officers on their rounds created noise that deprived him of sleep, but the officers would not have understood the creating additional noise while carrying out the court-ordered checks “clearly violated” prisoners’ constitutional rights.