Inmate suicides

BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Maryland ordered the state, a mental health care practice contracted to work in state prisons, and two of its staff to produce documents relating to how they treat suicidality among inmates in the state. They must hand over the entire suicide database and records of financial penalties to the company and staff who failed to adequately treat self-harming and suicidal inmates.

/ September 9, 2022

Read the ruling here.

