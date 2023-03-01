Injured tree climber’s product liability suit proceeds

Read the ruling here.
BALTIMORE — A federal court in Maryland declined to grant summary judgment to the manufacturer of tree climbing spikes, one of which came undone while a worker was repositioning his leg during a cutting job. He lost his balance and his chainsaw cut through his climbing rope and safety line, resulting in a 30-foot fall and serious injuries to his spine, hip and leg. Three expert witnesses’ testimony called the spikes’ safety into question, precluding judgment.
Read the ruling here.
