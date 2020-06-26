Information for California Residents









California Information Sharing Disclosure

California Civil Code 1798.115(c), 1798.130(a)(5)(c), 1798.130(c), and 1798.140 indicates that companies should disclose whether the following categories of information are transferred for consideration or for an organization’s “business purpose” as that term is defined under California law. Note that while a category may be marked that does not necessarily mean that we have information in that category about you. For example, while we transfer bank account numbers for our business purpose in paying our employees (e.g., direct deposit), we do not collect or transfer bank account numbers of individuals that submit questions on our website’s “Contact Form” page.