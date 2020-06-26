Information for California Residents

California Information Sharing Disclosure
California Civil Code 1798.115(c), 1798.130(a)(5)(c), 1798.130(c), and 1798.140 indicates that companies should disclose whether the following categories of information are transferred for consideration or for an organization’s “business purpose” as that term is defined under California law. Note that while a category may be marked that does not necessarily mean that we have information in that category about you. For example, while we transfer bank account numbers for our business purpose in paying our employees (e.g., direct deposit), we do not collect or transfer bank account numbers of individuals that submit questions on our website’s “Contact Form” page.
|Category of Personal Information
|Is information collected by us?
|Is information transferred for valuable consideration?
|Is information transferred for business purposes?
|Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Bank account number
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Biometric information
|▢
|▢
|▢
|Commercial information (e.g., products or services purchased, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies)
|✔
|▢
|▢
|Credit card number
|▢
|▢
|▢
|Debit card number
|▢
|▢
|▢
|Driver’s License Number / State ID
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Education
|✔
|▢
|▢
|Electronic network activity (e.g., browsing history)
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Email address
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Employment
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Employment history
|✔
|▢
|▢
|Geolocation data
|✔
|▢
|▢
|Health insurance information
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Identifiers (e.g., name or alias)
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Insurance Policy Number
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Medical information
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Online identifier (e.g. IP address)
|✔
|▢
|▢
|Other financial information
|▢
|▢
|▢
|Passport Number
|▢
|▢
|▢
|Physical Characteristics
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Postal address
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Signature
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Social Security Number
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Telephone Number
|✔
|▢
|✔
|Transaction information
|✔
|▢
|✔