Indigenous Mazatec women form self-defense group amid political turmoil

Their nonviolent movement demands the release of seven of their family members, who they claim have been imprisoned for as long as nine years on falsified charges.

ELOXOCHITLÁN DE FLORES MAGÓN, Mexico (CN) — In a lush valley deep in the mountains of northern Oaxaca, a struggle is playing out between Mexico’s modern political system and a communal form of local governance.

The conflict stems from an incident in December 2014, when members of the communal town council of Eloxochitlán de Flores Magón, Oaxaca, clashed with neighbors flying the flag of then-dominant political parties. A skirmish resulted in the detentions of eight local supporters of the Indigenous system of self-governance known in Spanish as usos y costumbres and arrest warrants issued for over 30 others.

But families of the arrested men — seven of whom remain in prison to this day — say the charges are part of a fraudulent campaign against them and their loved ones by the family of a local strongman who has appropriated party politics to corrupt the town council and divert public funds and resources for personal gain.

“The political parties don’t want us to really be autonomous, they want to divide us,” said Argelia Betanzos, 43, daughter of political prisoner Jaime Betanzos, 69, and lawyer for the incarcerated group.

Dozens of other families continue to face persecution, harassment and the threat of false arrest. Many live displaced from their hometown, struggling to make a living on the streets of urban centers like Oaxaca’s capital and Mexico City.

But some have had enough of hiding. Amid this intense localized struggle, four Indigenous Mazatec women from Eloxochitlán have returned home and formed a self-defense group in order to regain the life they once knew as much as possible and fight for the freedom of their husbands, uncles and brothers.

A mural of Mexico's most famous political prisoner and Eloxochitlán native son Ricardo Flores Magón decorates the exterior of a community center established by relatives of the current political prisoners from the town near the center of Eloxochitlán de Flores Magón, Oaxaca. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

“Being displaced is an abrupt, drastic change; you’re no longer free,” said Julia who, like her companions Cecilia, Fany and Paula, preferred not to give her last name due to safety concerns.

Sleeves cover their arms to the wrist and black shawls wrap over their shoulders. Bandanas and balaclavas hide their faces and broad-rimmed white sombreros keep the midday sun out of their eyes.

“We dress like this to call the attention of the government so that it does not forget about us and our suffering,” Julia said.

They carry wooden truncheons with them, but their real defense, they say, is what is written on them: “Enough,” “Freedom now,” “Peace,” “Security.”

“Our weapons are the word and the truth,” Julia said.

Despite the implication of calling themselves a self-defense group, they have not yet had to fend off any physical attacks to their persons. But they report harassment by the local strongman Manuel Zepeda and his supporters, who are rumored to call for their arrests and illegal searches of their homes in town council meetings.

“We are not what they say we are: murderers,” said fellow self-defense member Cecilia. “We are peaceful people. We just like to work, raise chickens and sow maize, beans, coffee. We just want our families back, and we’re going to defend them.”

Zepeda — whose forcible takeover of the municipal government in November 2014 precipitated the following month's violence — and his family say otherwise. His daughter Elisa Zepeda claimed the people she accused had beaten her with a machete and gouged out her mother's eye.

Colorful woven baskets await purchase to the support the campaign to free the political prisoners from Eloxochitlán at a sit-in installed outside a federal building in Mexico City on July 11, 2023. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

The charge that has kept at least five of the men in prison for almost nine years, however, was one of homicide. Elisa Zepeda claims they killed her brother.

She detailed her version of events in an article published in November 2018 on the website of ONU Mujeres, the Mexico office of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.