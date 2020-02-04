Indigenous Groups Lose Court Bid to Block Canada Pipeline

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) – Canada’s federal court on Tuesday denied a bid by indigenous tribes to block a long-delayed expansion of an oil pipeline, saying they had been adequately consulted on the project.

The decision is a win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government in 2016 approved the Trans Mountain pipeline project connecting the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific coast for shipment to new overseas markets.

It also risks, however, turning climate activists who supported Trudeau’s administration against him.

The federal court said the Coldwater Indian Band and other tribes had not proved that Ottawa “failed to meet its duty to consult and accomodate during the re-initiated consultations.”

“Although indigenous peoples can assert their uncompromising opposition to a project, they cannot tactically use the consultation process as a means to try to veto it,” said federal court chief justice Marc Noel.

The project would expand an existing 715-mile (1,150 kilometer) conduit to move 890,000 barrels of oil a day across the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific coast, replacing a smaller, crumbling conduit built in 1953.

Indigenous groups had argued that a second consultation with them on the project’s impacts on wildlife and the environment, as mandated under Canadian law, had been inadequate.

Trudeau’s government stood firm, insisting it was in the national interest to ease Canada’s reliance on the US market, boost local production and get a better price for its crude oil.

But the project was delayed several years by protests and legal challenges by environmental activists and indigenous tribes. They contended, among other things, that increased shipping along the Pacific coast could impede the recovery of local killer whale populations.

In 2018, the government stepped in to buy the troubled project for Can$4.4 billion (US$3.3 billion) from Kinder Morgan.

After fresh court-ordered consultations with indigenous groups affected by its construction, the government announced in June 2019 that it was moving forward on the project.

That decision, however, drew criticism from environmental groups that had traditionally sided with Trudeau, while proponents of the pipeline lamented how long it was taking to get built, maintaining that a lack of new pipeline capacity was throttling oil production.

© Agence France-Presse