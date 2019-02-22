Indictment of 2 ‘El Chapo’ Sons Follows Guilty Verdict

Authorities escort Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo via U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CN) – Less than two weeks after the Brooklyn conviction of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, one of Mexico’s most notorious drug lords, federal prosecutors announced a grand jury indictment of two of his sons on drug-trafficking charges.

Late Thursday, prosecutors announced that they had unsealed an indictment in Washington, D.C., charging Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 34, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the U.S.

In the 4-page indictment — which includes the nickname “El Guero” for the elder brother, and “El Raton” for the younger — the government accused the men of trafficking for the past decade, starting April 2008. Prosecutors also announced their intention to seek forfeiture, though they did not name a specific amount.

The indictment was initially filed under seal on April 2, 2018.

El Guero and El Raton have not yet been arrested and are believed to live in Mexico. Their father was extradited from Mexico to the U.S. in January 2017.

It’s not clear how many children El Chapo has fathered, but it could be a dozen or more. His youngest known children are 7-year-old twin daughters with his current wife, Emma Coronel. Officials believe El Chapo’s older sons have been helping lead operations for the Sinaloa Cartel, of which their father was once a top boss.

Earlier this month, jurors found 61-year-old Guzman guilty on all 10 counts against him, including conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons charges. The conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. His sentencing date is set for June 25.

Anthony Nardozzi, a trial attorney from El Chapo’s Brooklyn proceedings, is also part of the prosecution team in the younger Guzmans’ case. He’s joined by Anthony Aminoff.

The brothers’ case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.

Like this: Like Loading...