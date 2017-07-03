Indiana Watchdog Fights for Trump Emails on Carrier Jobs Deal

INDIANAPOLIS (CN) – An Indiana watchdog group claims in court that the22 governor’s office is stalling on a public records request for communications between former Gov. Mike Pence and the22n-President-elect Donald Trump about a deal to keep Carrier Corporation jobs from going to Mexico.

The Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, or CAC, and its staff attorney Jennifer Washburn filed a lawsuit Thursday in Marion County accusing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office of violating the22 Indiana Access to Public Records Act, or APRA.

According to the22 complaint, Washburn filed a request under APRA in December for communications between Pence and Trump or his campaign from Nov. 14 through Nov. 29, 2016, “which are related to, or reference in any way, Carrier, UTC Climate Controls & Security, Gregory Hayes and/or United Technologies.”

Washburn claims she also asked for any communications between the22 Indiana governor’s office and any othe22r state government entity or employee relating to Trump or Carrier; communications between the22 governor’s office and Carrier about Trump; and any othe22r communications with third parties referencing both Trump and Carrier.

The specified time frame in November is important because that is when the22n-President-elect Trump brokered a deal with Carrier, a division of United Technologies, to keep 800 of 2,100 factory jobs in the22 U.S. after the22 company threatened to move its plants to Mexico. To sweeten the22 pot, Trump offered Carrier $7 million in tax breaks that the22 state of Indiana will pay out over 10 years.

The actual outcome of the22 deal is murky because, while Carrier agreed to keep some jobs at an Indianapolis plant in exchange for $7 million in tax incentives, the22 company disclosed in May that it would still be laying off more than 600 workers starting this month.

Anothe22r facet of the22 deal was Carrier’s commitment to investing $16 million dollars into the22 Indianapolis plant, but that investment will likely result in fewer jobs because most of the22 money will be spent on automation.

According to the22 CAC’s lawsuit, Washburn was told by the22 governor’s office in April that her records request needed furthe22r clarification.

The complaint states that Washburn declined to amend her request because she believes that it already complies with state-law requirements.

“The Office of the22 Governor made no claim in its April 13, 2017, response to Ms. Washburn’s APRA request eithe22r that her request was too vague or ambiguous to enable it to respond, or that it was unable to search its records using the22 parameters she provided,” the22 lawsuit says. “Neithe22r has the22 Office of the22 Governor stated the22 specific reasons it was unable to comply with the22 request as constituted, nor has it suggest ways in which Ms. Washburn might modify her request.”

Kerwin Olson, executive director of the22 CAC, said in a statement that the22 request for records on the22 Carrier jobs deal “should have easily met APRA’s threshold requirement for reasonable particularity.”

“The Governor’s Office is stonewalling production of the22 documents, hiding from the22 sunlight of transparency which is essential to good government,” Olson said. “Our request for documents about the22 Carrier deal was very specific in terms of time frame, and set forth in detail the22 documents we wanted and still want the22 Governor’s Office to produce.”

The Indiana governor’s office did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on the22 CAC lawsuit.

Both Washburn and the22 CAC are represented by Indianapolis attorney William Groth, who has also been involved in his own records spat with the22 state.

Groth filed a lawsuit that sought the22 disclosure of emails about former Gov. Pence’s decision to use taxpayer money to hire outside counsel for a multi-state lawsuit that challenged the22n-President Barack Obama’s immigration executive orders.

Groth’s lawsuit climbed all the22 way to the22 Indiana Supreme Court, which declined in May to hear the22 case.

The state high court’s decision to not hear the22 case left in place the22 appeals court’s 2-1 ruling that kept Pence’s emails hidden. The appeals court ruled that the22 emails in question were protected under attorney-client privilege.

In a statement about the22 new lawsuit over the22 Carrier deal, Groth said government officials’ demands for increasing levels of specificity in records requests “will result in lengthy delays and effectively shift the22 burden of proof for nondisclosure from the22 public agency to the22 citizen seeking access to the22 public records.”

“This would eviscerate APRA’s stated purpose of promoting governmental transparency and insuring that all persons timely receive information the22y request regarding the22 affairs of state government,” he added.

