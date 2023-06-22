Indian PM Modi touts Washington partnership amid lawmaker boycott

WASHINGTON (CN) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a raucous welcome from members of Congress Thursday as he emphasized his desire to keep up what he said was a strong relationship between Delhi and Washington.

Modi, in the midst of a three-day state visit to the U.S., addressed a joint session of Congress over concerns from some lawmakers about platforming what they said was a spotty human rights record from India’s leader.

A handful of congressional Democrats, including New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, announced this week that they would boycott Modi’s Thursday address.

“It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital,” Tlaib wrote in a tweet Tuesday. The lawmaker pointed to what she said was the prime minister’s “long history of human rights abuses,” including targeting Indian Muslims and other religious minorities, and the censorship of journalists.

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar joined her colleagues in boycotting Modi’s address.

Modi has faced criticism from human rights groups for what some have said is a pattern of discrimination against India’s Muslim minority as head of the country’s Hindu nationalist political party.

Other congressional Democrats urged President Joe Biden in a letter Tuesday to bring up issues of political repression and religious intolerance during his meeting with Modi.

“We want a close and warm relationship between the people of the United States and the people of India,” wrote the group of 70 lawmakers, led by Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal and Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen. “We want that friendship to be build on not only our many shared interests but also on shared values.”

First lady Jill Biden, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden wave from the Blue Room Balcony during an Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

If other members of Congress shared those concerns, it wasn’t apparent in Thursday’s joint session, where Modi was welcomed with a standing ovation, while some onlookers chanted his name in unison. The Indian prime minister’s address focused largely on economic ties between Delhi and Washington, but also dipped into politics.

“I can admit one thing, Mr. Speaker,” Modi said to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, “you have a tough job.”

The prime minister acknowledged U.S. political divisions but urged bipartisan consensus. “There must be and there will be a contest of ideas at home, but we must also come together as one when we speak for our nation,” Modi said. “You have shown that you can do it.”

Modi, who has been India’s head of state since 2014, spoke briefly about the country’s cultural and religious diversity, framing it as part of its unity and integrity. “We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them,” he said.

Economic relations between India and the U.S. were the centerpiece of Modi’s address, as the prime minister touted India’s progress from the 10th to the fifth largest global economy under his leadership, with aims to lock out the number three spot in the coming years. Modi also expressed India’s commitment to addressing climate change, noting the country’s rapid expansion of green energy infrastructure — solar energy accounts for over 40% of the country’s energy sources, he said.

The Indian prime minister urged continued cooperation with the U.S. on technology manufacturing, including in the aerospace and semiconductor industries. “When India and the U.S. work together on semiconductors and critical minerals, it helps the world in making supply chains more diverse, resilient and reliable,” Modi said.

Touching on foreign policy and the war in Ukraine, he said the international community must use “dialogue and diplomacy” to uphold the democratic world order. Modi also called attention to security issues in the Indo-Pacific region, where the U.S. considers India one of its key allies in checking what it sees as China’s expansionism.

“We share a vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” Modi told lawmakers, “connected and defined by law. Our region does not seek to exclude, but to build a region of peace and prosperity.”

Modi, who last addressed Congress in 2016, shared optimism about the future of U.S.-Indian relations.

“When I was here in 2016, I said that our relationship is primed for a momentous future,” the prime minister said. “That future is today.”